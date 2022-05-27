Islamic scholar begs FG to end ASUU strike

An Islamic scholar, who is also the Chief Imam of Muslims Foundation Jumu’at Mosque GRA, Gusau, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, has appealed to the federal Government to look into addressing the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Sheikh Jangebe, who made the appeal during his Friday sermon, said the call became “necessary considering the fact that the current education system in the country is facing serious predicament and backwardness.”

According to him, the strike is seriously affecting the entire teaching and learning system among students and their lecturers across the country.

“We are drawing the attention of the federal government to look inward in negotiating with ASUU and bring back our children to their respective university for them to continue their studies.

“Everyone knows that the contribution teachers are given in nation building can never be overemphasised and we are calling on the government to provide a mechanism to boost their morale,” he said.

