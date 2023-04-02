Islamic society debuts 3rd edition of Women’s Ramadan lecture 

The Women Forum of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society on Saturday kicked off the 3rd edition of it’s annual Ramadan Lecture in Abuja at it’s Guzape mosque.

The lecture is scheduled to hold every Saturday, at the Guzape mosque of the society until the end of Ramadan.

The annual lecture series tagged as “By Women, for women” has as it’s vision the making of Islam acceptable and respectable by everyone here, and elsewhere through the conduct and practice of the religion by Muslims”.

The Chief Resource person and guest lecturer at the event, Hajia Shifa Garba, spoke on the topic; “Salat in Islam, where she highlighted and described the 5 types of Salat as mentioned in the Qur’an, which include Fardh (Obligatory prayer) e.g the 5 times daily prayer, janaza(funeral prayer) jumm’ah (friday prayer),the Wajib or the festival prayer e.g Eid al-Fitr and Salat of Eid al-Adha as well as the Sunnah prayers

She identified women in Islam as beginning with Hazrat Hauwa (R.A) who was the first woman created to be the companion of Prophet Adam.

According to her, the important place of Women in Islam as men and women are mentioned in the Qur’an about equal number of times because men and women have equal responsibilities when it come to prayers except in a few instances where women are exempted from praying (example; during menstruation circle) because prayers can not be delegated or done by proxy.

At the very educative session, the guest speaker also delved into the various etiquette of salat where she dismissed several practices engaged during Salat by Muslims which are wrong.

“First amongst the etiquette is humility and modesty in our prayers as well as obidience to Allah and respect of Islamic values.

“Another important etiquette of salat is cleanliness and this is why ablution is important because parts of body must have been exposed to unclean and impure surfaces and materials so it is important that we do our ablution very well,” she said.

She also touched on demarcation of rows in terms of gender, including the need to fill all of the front row and leave no space for satan to occupy.

The Chairperson at the lecture, Hajia Maryam Danna, in her remarks commended the Imam of Alhabibiya Islamic Society, Fuad Adeyemi, for the leadership role he played especially on the issue of gender where he has shown deep insight.

