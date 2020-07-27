Islamic trade finance launches development fund to support OIC initiatives

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has launched a new Trade Development Fund (TDFD) with an initial target capital of US$50 million to support trade development projects in member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim communities in non-member countries.



The Fund is a Waqf, which from a Shariah perspective means endowed assets and restricting disposing of them, whilst the benefits are for charitable causes.



The Fund will utilize investment returns for grants or concessional financing linked to the design and delivery of trade activities, raising awareness or knowledge sharing of trade-related issues and trade related technical assistance. The Fund endowed resources will be invested in Shariah-compliant investments, with 50% of returns allocated for operational purposes and the other 50% going towards the principal to increase the fund. This operating model will enable the fund to grow over time as a sustainable funding platform.

Commenting on the new ITFC Trade Development Fund, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC CEO, said: “The ITFC Trade Development Fund will enable us to go even further in providing charitable resources for the onward funding of trade related initiatives and interventions to promote and develop trade within and between OIC member countries and also reach out to Muslim communities in non-OIC member countries, enhancing import-export trade activity across the Muslim world.”

