Islanders off to winning start as Premier League dunks off

Lagos Islanders started their Premier League campaign on a good note against CAMAC of Lagos in the Atlantic Conference.

Led by its former captain, Ayodele Oluwaseyi masterminded his side to a deserved 59-52pts win.

The game which was close for the better part of the encounter was won by a more experienced Islanders team with the likes of Hillary Aighokhoade, Ibrahim Okpe amongst other experienced stars.

Coal City of Enugu suffered a narrow loss against Ondo Raiders 68-69pts.

Although the Raiders were impressive, the home support from the fans who came out in their numbers to cheer their team to victory also played a pivotal role.

Invaders of Ekiti avenged its last season 1 point defeat in the hands of Raptors when they met on Wednesday in Akure.

Coach Ojo Olusegun’s tutored side won 64-59pts on the afternoon while the last match of the day ended 55-47pts in favour of Kwara Falcons against Police Baton.

Action will continue tomorrow in Akure as Rivers Hoopers will take on Coal City while Invaders will square up against CAMAC still in search of their first win.

Police Baton battles Ondo Raiders while Kwara Falcons will face Raptors.

Games in the Savannah Conference were delayed following a broken fiber glass attached to the rim inside the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Abuja.

