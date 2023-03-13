Ismaila Mabo: Things you might have forgotten about late Super Falcons coach

The Nigeria’s football family has been thrown into mourning on Monday after news of the death of former Super Falcons coach, Ismaila Mabo.

He was 80 years old.

The news of his death was confirmed by Mabo’s brother, Engr. Mansir Salihu Nakande in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said: “The death of our elder brother, Ismaila Mabo, has occurred in the early hours of this Monday, after a protracted illness.”

Funeral activities have commenced with prayers at the family house in Jos and the burial at the Zaria road burial ground, according to Muslim rites.

Recall that the late Ismaila Mabo was head coach of the Super Falcons at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and was also in charge at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics.

He coached the Super Falcons to their best ever performance at the 1999 World Cup tournament when the team reached the quarterfinals.

In 1998, Mabo led the Super Falcons to their first ever African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) win, scoring 28 goals and conceding none to lift the maiden trophy.

He was also in charge when the Falcons successfully defended the AWCON title in South Africa in 2000.

The legendary coach was the captain of Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos, where he played as a central defender throughout his soccer career before venturing into coaching.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Sunday Dare has joined millions of football lovers in the country to mourn the passing away of Ismaila Mabo.

According to the Sports Minister, “His contribution to the game is unquantifiable. He stayed long even after retirement to give back to the round leather game.”

The Minister further said, “Pa Ismaila Mabo lived an impactful life and a special space is reserved for him when the history of Nigerian football development is written .”

“As a school boy, he represented Nigeria and after his active football career, he coached the Super Falcons to their most impressive spell both on the continent and globally.

Reacting to his death, the Nigeria Football Federation expressed deep sorrow over the accomplished Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Team, Super Falcons, Pa Ismaila Mabo.

“The death of Pa Ismaila Mabo came to me as a huge shock. Again, we have lost a great man and an accomplished trainer-of-trainers in the Nigeria Football fraternity, and my heart goes out to his immediate family and the other loved ones he has left behind.

“Mabo laid down a big marker for other coaches when he steered the Super Falcons to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the USA in 1999. Yet, he was simple, humble and humane. We will miss him, but we are consoled that he left giant footprints in the sands of time and pray that God will grant him eternal rest,” President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau said on Monday.

A gifted central defender, Ismaila Mabo started as a schoolboy international with the Nigeria academicals team that broke the chain of Ghana’s constant whipping of Nigerian teams, when they defeated Ghana’s academicals 1-0 in Accra on 13th February 1966. It was the first time any Nigerian team would defeat a Ghanaian football team on Ghanaian soil.

Six days later, the Nigerian boys again defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-1 in Lagos. His team-mates included Peter ‘Baby’ Anieke, Tony ‘World 2’ Igwe, the illustrious Sam Garba Okoye and Eyo Essien.

After that accomplishment, Mabo joined Mighty Jets of Jos and was part of that club’s famous squad of the late 1960s and 1970s. He also featured for the senior national team, making his debut in a 1972 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo in Brazzaville on 22nd November 1970.

Mabo would later go into coaching, and was in the dug-out as Head Coach when the Super Falcons defeated North Korea 3-2, lost to USA and defeated Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999. The team stretched Brazil at that quarter-final stage before losing by a golden goal in extra time in Washington DC on July 1, 1999.

