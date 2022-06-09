Ismaila Numan’s desire to serve

It was no mistake that he ventured into the murky waters of politics immediately he retired from public service six years ago. Engineer Adamu Ismaila Numan is a politician desirous to offer service to his people.

When he was in the public service, he is 24 hours on the spot, especially if given an assignment by his superior. He can be naughty once an assignment was given to him and as such, he does not tolerate any kind of excuse from his surbodinates. It is no wonder, that successive leaders of the Federal Capital Territory found him worthy for any serious work. He handled most of the projects undertaken by the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Because of his seriousness in accomplishing any work given to him, he was assigned to be with Julius Berger on almost all the projects executed by the federal government.

He was never found wanting throughout his 35 years of service in the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, which saw him reaching the position of the executive secretary of the authority.

On retirement, Ismaila Numan returned home to be with his people and suddenly pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress, APC, and was in the campaign team for the re-election of the former Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, which toured the entire 21 local government areas of Adamawa state.

Engineer Numan is a dogged fighter and no wonder he clinched the ticket of his party in the primaries with convincing votes against his opponents. Following his emergence as the candidate of the Southern senatorial zone, the other aspirants should throw their weight behind him so that the APC will be victorious in the general elections in 2023.

In fact, what propelled him to seek the people’s mandate to represent them in the red chamber of the National Assembly is the backwardness of the senatorial zone over the years. Engineer Ismaila Numan, no doubt, will make a difference and accentuate rapid development by virtue of his vast experience in the civil service.

The people of the zone are at home if they give their mandate to this erudite and workaholic personality. Already, he has his blueprint for the Adamawa Southern senatorial zone and has undertaken a tour of the entire constituency on a fact finding of the peculiarities of each local government area in the zone. He is not seeking the seat to have the opportunity to build a house, marry a new wife or to buy a new car, but to render service for the benefit of the common man and woman of the zone.

Engineer Adamu Ismaila Numan embarked on rescue operation on water immediately he left the public service by drilling of boreholes across the zone. This has brought succour to the people, especially those in the remote areas.

If he secures the votes of the people of Adamawa Southern senatorial zone, there is no doubt, that he will use his wide connections to bring development to the zone. Also, this connection would ultimately lead to the employment of the teeming unemployed school leavers and graduates, who are roaming the streets without jobs.

Though a senator is essentially to make laws for the good governance of the country, nevertheless, Engineer Numan is determined to stamp his feet to see that the people of the zone enjoy the dividend of democracy.

As the D-Day is fast approaching, it is imperative for the people to assiduously work towards having a good understanding of the candidature of Engineer Adamu Ismaila Numan, and cast their votes for him in 2023. They should forge a common front for the actualisation of the dream of the quintessential public servant for the good of the Adamawa Southern Senatorial Zone.

Usman Santuraki,

No2, Santuraki Close, Demsawo,

Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa state

08032333546

[email protected]

