ISO certification confers mark of excellence on NSPRI – CSO

A civil society organisation based in Abuja, the Restore Nigeria Integrity Initiative (RNII) has reacted to the International Standard Organisation, ISO, Certification of The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), for innovative leadership in Africa.

Speaking to journalists after the certification by ISO, the coordinator of Restore Nigeria Initiative, Comrade Victor Itsede went down the memory lane and recalled how NSPRI has performed since its inception and establishment in 1948 as West African Stored Products Research Unit (WASPRU) to assess the quality of expertise crops from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and the Gambia to United Kingdom during the colonial era which became Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, NSPRI, after the independence in 1960.

The RNII coordinator posited that, “under the watch and leadership of Dr. Patricia Pessu as the boss of NSPRI, farmers from all regions are being trained in the area of innovative techniques and equipment for tackling post-havest losses”, which led to the recognition of NSPRI by the international community and the certification of her research’s institute laboratory.

Speaking with satisfaction on the certification of NSPRI, Dr. Patricia Pessu said that it is in line with the mandate of the NSPRI to carry out research into bulk storage problems of export commodities and local food crops, that Nigerian farmers and exporters can now export their products abroad without fear of it being rejected by the receiving nations.

