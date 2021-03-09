Isoko North state constituency bye-election holds April 10- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that Isoko North State constituency bye-election will hold on April 10, 2021

According to a statement on Tuesday by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, the vacancy arose as a result of the death of Hon.Tim Kome Owhefere, who represented the constituency in Delta State House of Assembly and the subsequent declaration of vacancy by the Assembly.



The statement further read: “Consequently, the Commission has fixed Saturday 10th April 2021 for the conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for the Isoko North State Constituency of Delta state.



“The official notification for the election will be published on Wednesday 10th March 2021. Political parties shall conduct their primaries between 11th and 20th March 2021 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on the 24th March 2021.



“Political parties shall submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the electoral officer of the Local Government on or before 27th March 2021 and campaigns by Political parties shall stop on 8thApril 2021.



“The access code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from 20th March 2021 at the Commission’s headquarters.

“Political parties fielding candidates for the bye-election should pay close attention to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the bye-election and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries in line with the dictates of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 [As amended].

“We enjoin political parties to note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party which presents to the commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000.00



“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms,” the statement said.

