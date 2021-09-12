Isoko South 1 bye-election: INEC declares PDP winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Evivie Ovuakpoye, as winner of the Isoko South 1 State Constituency bye-election.

According to the official results released by INEC Sunday morning, the PDP’s candidate secured his victory with a total 6,957 votes to defeat 11 other candidates including his closest rival, Ifowodo Ogagaghene Osaye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored a paltry 1,301 votes to place second.

The candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) Michael Emmena got 1, 291 votes.

The only female candidate in the Isoko South 1 State Constituency bye-election, Ms. Eterigo Onowojo of the African Alliance (AA) scored zero in the 12-candidate field.

Other candidates scored 1, 5, 11, 16 and 22 votes respectively to make up the number of contestants in the 2021 Isoko South 1 State Constituency bye-election.

Meanwhile, the commission made good its promise to test-run the use of the new election technology, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which turned out to be successful in the Bye-election conducted over the weekend in Delta state.

With success of the INEC’s BVAS in the Isoko South 1 bye-election which took place last Saturday, it is expected that the commission would deploy the technology in subsequent elections.