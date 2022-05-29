ISPS code key component of Nigeria’s maritime security

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh says implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, ISPS, is a major component of the security architecture NIMASA is implementing in the Nigerian maritime domain.

Jamoh stated this when he received the Deputy Head of International Maritime Security Operations Team, IMSOT, Jim Hamilton, in his office.

According to a statement by Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, Sunday, said the MSOT team is in Nigeria to assess the level of compliance of some Ports facilities in the country with the ISPS Code.

The DG who was represented by the Agency’s Executive Director Operations, Mr. Shehu Ahmed, noted that the importance of an effective implementation of the ISPS Code regime cannot be overemphasized.

This, he said, necessitated the Nigerian government to domesticate the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations since 2014, bearing in mind that it is an integral aspect of the Safety of Life at Sea, SOLAS, Convention. He also welcomed the peer review mechanism from IMSOT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

