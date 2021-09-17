Israeli army heads to people’s homes to care for Covid-19 patients

The Israeli army has stated that its medical squad heads to people’s homes to care for Covid-19 patients, to ease the situation at hospitals.

The army said on Friday that dozens of teams were made up of Doctors, Nurses and Drivers.

According to the army, the teams are to visit 250 sick people each day and the number could be raised if needed.

Israeli authorities had recently been recording more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health reported 3,171 new coronavirus infections for the previous day; however, significantly fewer people had been tested.

According to the report, 658 people are seriously ill; almost 60 per cent of the approximately 9.4 million Israelis have been vaccinated.

