Israeli govt speaks: Nnamdi Kanu not in our country presently, his old pictures trending

Amid reports that the Federal Government is not comfortable with the resurfacing of the self-confessed Supreme Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in their country, Israeli authorities, have denied that he is actually currently resident in their country.

After disappearing from public view November last year, ahead of a planned onslaught on his Afaraukwu, Umuahia country home, Kanu suddenly surfaced in a video, which went viral on the social media, depicting him to be praying at the Wailing Wall, in Jerusalem.

He was to later make a broadcast on Biafran Radio on Sunday, where he declared that there would be no election in the South East in 2019, in preference for a referendum to determine in line with his demand for the declaration for a separate state of Biafra.

There appeared indications that the Federal Government, may not be comfortable that the IPOB leader would be operating from the Middle East country, with an unconfirmed report, quoting Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as saying that Nigeria would actually attack Israel if it was confirmed that they were actually Kanu, whose organisation was proscribed last year.

But spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon, was quoted as telling some African journalists, in Jerusalem that there was no evidence that the leader of IPOB was in their country of recent.

“There are no details about his recent visit to this country yet, Our relationship with Africa is extremely important,” Emmanuel said insisting that the continent stand to benefit more from Israel.

“Israel is a peaceful nation that believes in the process of the world at this changing times,” Emmanuel disclosed, adding that they have different religion such as: Judaism, Christianity and Islam that live peacefully with one another.

“Jerusalem is one of the great cities in the world. We have Judaism, Christianity and Islam as religions. We are considering a lot of networks with Africa and African Journalists will get direct contact with Israel journalist so that you don’t need to take news from agencies.”

“Our embassies will also provide you with information any time you want it. Israel is a place with a lot of diversity and you see Jews from Africa and other parts of the world. We have Christians we have Muslims also. We are united in Israel,” he added.

