Issue proclamation on 2022 census, PAN tells Buhari

The Population Association of Nigeria (PAN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue a presidential proclamation for the conduct of 2022 national housing census in Nigeria.

President of PAN, Professor, Rhoda Mundi, made this call while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said every Nigerian had to be counted, there is a plan by the National Population Commission to conduct a digital census in Nigeria in 2022,

Mundi, who is also a lecturer at the department of geography and environmental management in University of Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari need to make a presidential proclamation on the census to send the right signal to Nigerians including the international communities.

She said: “I’m surprised that the President has not made any proclamation on the Census. And that will be sending the wrong signal. As if he don’t believe that the census would be credible. And so people will begin to call why is the President hesitating? And so I think it better the earlier he makes this proclamation, the better for all of us, and even the international communities so that they know what is happening.

“And that is something that impact the issue of the constitutional review should be considered. Look at elections every four years, you know that an election will take place. Now since the last election take place in 2019. Immediately after the election people have planning for 2023 that there’s going to be an election. Why can it be the same with census? The census we are supposed to have periodicity, we know it once in every 10 years we is for census.

“We as an population association of Nigeria. We work with data. We It’s an organization that is made up of demographers, academicians, statisticians, even lawyers, health workers on all kinds of people interested in population matters. And so once we know yes, that everything Yes, we are going to have the census you will be planning for the next one.

“So that you won’t have to wait until they make the budget. The last census would have be conduct in 2016, but they say 2018. This is 2022 waiting for we proclamation. So you’re also paid support. That’s what I’m saying in essence population association of Nigeria is in support of that.”

She noted that data collection is not only for a country but an international development.

She said: “Your data when you collect data, you’re collecting your data on the demographic characteristics of your population, how many males? How many females? Your collect on the age composition? How many? And what age groups you are collecting on the social characteristics?

“How many are married, how many are single, how many and so on so forth. You are collected on the economic aspects of the population? How many? What do the population do? How many are engaged in agriculture? How many are professionals? How many, so when you have this data is not just us. But everybody, there is no sector that doesn’t use the population data”.