ISSUP to partner stakeholders on drug abuse

The International Society of Substance Use Professional (ISSUP) has said the Northwest geopolitical zone ranked second with 12 per cent drug use prevalence after the Northeast with 13.6 per cent.

ISSUP stated that collaboration among substance use professionals at this time is important to finding sustainable solutions to the menace of drug use in the country.

The society made this known during the inaugural meeting of the Kaduna state chapter held via zoom recently and made available through its statement to newsmen Tuesday.

According to the statement, a report from the National Drug Survey 2018 said,“the extent of drug use In Nigeria is comparatively high when compared with the 2016 global annual prevalence of any drug use of 5.6% among the adult population.”

At the meeting, the state coordinator, Mrs. Fatma Abiola Popoola, said the society was set up to support the development of a professional drug demand reduction workforce globally.

She also said the society agreed to launch a new learning and international certification programme in Kaduna to provide members with the best experience that will advance professional knowledge and become recognised globally.

Dr. Salihu Auwal, North-west zonal coordinator who chaired the meeting, called on students and professionals working in the field of substance use prevention and treatment to join the society.