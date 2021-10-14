IST should be listed key indicator for ease of doing business – Azi

The Chairman of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST), Amos Azi has called on the federal government to list the Tribunal as one of the key indicators of ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The Tribunal by its mandate must conclude any case before it within 90 days from the commencement of hearing.

Azi who was speaking when a delegation from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CiArb) UK, Abuja Chapter paid him a courtesy visit recently in Abuja said the blend of arbitration the Tribunal was into has given people confidence in it, as the decisions of the tribunal has changed the ease of doing business in the capital market.

The Chairman said the Tribunal is looking at how to, among other things, utilize its cases to boost the confidence of investors in the Nigerian capital market.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CiArb) UK, Abuja Chapter Sola Ephraim Oluwanuga said the Institute is at the Institute to discuss areas of partnership with the Tribunal and other capital market operators in order to deepen access to justice in the securities industry

Oluwanuga further said the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators seeks to promote awareness about arbitrators by maintaining a closer relationship with institutions such as the IST.

He also said CiArb has constituted a committee to finetune work all all these, in the hope that the Tribunal would nominate a staff that it would work with to explore areas of mutual collaboration in the interest of the capital market.

