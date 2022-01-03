ISWAP’ll be in trouble, IPOB activities down in 2022 – PFN Scribe

The national publicity secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Emmah Isong, has said the Nigerian military would terribly disorganise the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and that activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would wind down significantly in 2022.

Isong, who is the founder of the Calabar-based Christian Central Chapel Int’l (CCCI), said this in his Church at the early hours of Saturday, January 1, 2022, during his annual prophetic release to usher in the new year.

“ISWAP will be in trouble this year and their hideouts will be exposed, their operational base burnt and people released.

“On IPOB, I see them gradually changing and transforming and becoming familiar with the system. I don’t know if they will stop their agitations but their violent tendencies will come down almost to zero,” he stated.

The Bishop, who prophesied the outbreak of coronavirus in 2019, again warned that “There will be a disease in some parts of east Africa beginning from Kenya that will affect infant mortality so we pray it should not come to Nigeria, and let God take it away in Jesus name.”

The man of God also had good words for Akwa Ibom and Cross River state respectively over the political situation in the two states.

He said, “In Akwa Ibom state, the plans of the mighty shall fail; the church shall be divided but God in between shall have his way. God says by February, I will declare my will to the people of Akwa Ibom and within a few months I will show myself. The powers of the mighty will fall and the weapons of war will also perish.

“Still on Akwa Ibom, the oil shall drop only on the head of David and not on his senior brother, you may have money but not the oil. You control the money but God controls the oil.

“In Cross River State, the confidence of men shall bow to the plans of God. The house shall be divided against itself, the anointed shall be accepted and the selected and appointed shall be rejected, and the people of Cross River shall rejoice. They shall say we have not had such a time like this before.”

