Italy donates 3m Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria

The federal government Monday received fresh doses of 3,002,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson single-shot Covid-19 vaccines donated by the government of Italy.

Receiving the vaccines on behalf of the federal government in Abuja, the Executive Secretary National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said the vaccines would be effectively deployed in the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, “as of today 11 April 2022, we have fully vaccinated 13, 588, 718. This represents 12.2 percent of our eligible population.

He said 23, 012,700 individuals have taken the first dose of the vaccine; which represents 18 percent of the total eligible population.

He said: “I thank you for joining us to receive on behalf of the federal government three million, 2 thousand and 4 hundred doses of Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines donated by the government of Italy.

“I want to appreciate the government of Italy for this donation which is in line with the global call for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. It is also a reflection of the sincerity and commitment of the government of Italy and the European delegation to the global efforts in halting this pandemic for the nation of the world to return to the normal way of life.

“Let me assure you that these vaccines, like the other vaccines we have in the country, will be judiciously utilized. We have instituted accountability mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccination programme to ensure efficient use of all available resources.”

In his remarks, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefano De Leo, stated that Italy remains committed along with other European Union members, to support Nigeria’s vaccine need, with the aim to help expand global vaccine coverage.