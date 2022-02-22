ITF partners NCDMB, to train 100 youths on vocational skills

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in conjunction with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commenced three month training on 8 vocational skills for youth.

Speaking at the commencement of the training Monday in Abuja, Director General, Industrial Training Fund, Sir. Joseph Ari said the programme is a product of the visit of NCDMB delegation to ITF’s model skills training centre recently.

According to him the training is important as it will drive economic growth through skills acquisition

He said, at the first phase of the programme, 254 unemployed youths were trained and empowered with start-up kits.

The DG who was represented by Mrs. Yinka Shodunke, head Corporate Planning at ITF further explained that “Through the monitoring and evaluation mechanisms of the Fund, some of the graduands are today gainfully employed or are entrepreneurs that are even employing other people.

The ITF Boss further urged the trainees of this phase of the programme to take outmost opportunity of the three months training so that by the end of the three months training, they would have acquired the necessary skills to be employable and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Also in his submissions, The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote noted that the trianing is second in series as the last one which took place last year had 254 youths trianed and equipped with the necessary skills needed to improve their capacity.

The ES who was represented by Dr. Ama Ikuru, the General Manager Capacity Building of NCDMB said it is noteworthy that the training have yielded positive results as over 60% of beneficiaries from the last phase are now entrepreneurs.

“Each year the Board trains over 2,000 Nigerians in different training skills either through direct interventions or through collaborations and as at 2021 the number has moved to 3000 and more is hoped to be done in 2022.

The eighth vocational training skills programmes include Building Technology, Industrial automation and mechatronics, residential air conditioning and refridgerating maintenance, mechanical services and maintenance.

Others are Electric/Electronics technology, mobile phone repairs and trouble shooting and Information/Communication Technology.