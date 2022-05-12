ITF trains 160 beauty entrepreneurs in Nasarawa



The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Thursday, said it has trained at least 160 persons as barbers and beauty care to be self employed in Nasarawa state.

Lafia area manager of ITF, Garba Hassan, disclosed this at the closing ceremony and graduation of the 2021 special skills intervention programme (SSIP) in Lafia the state capital.

He said the trainees were equipped with the necessary skills and attitudes for them to thrive as employers or as entrepreneurs.

“ITF believe that if Nigerians are equipped with requisite skills, unemployment and poverty will be reduced and the attendant damages they have on all facets of our national life will be eliminated,” he said.

Ari equally said this will help in curbing the prevalence and needless incidents of violence which has claimed thousands of lives across the nation.

“In view of this therefore, we must all rise up and find a lasting solution to address these challenges and best solution is our youth to acquire relevant skills that would make them exemplary and self employed,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries, who were presented with start-up packs to resolve and utilise the opportunity provided by training and the packs to improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy and actualisation of the policy objectives of the federal government.

