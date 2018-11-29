It’ll be a curse to return PDP in 2019- Okorie

Nigerians must resist any attempt by whatever guise to return the profligate People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, saying that returning the party to power will be a curse on Nigeria and Nigerians.

This was the position of the United Progressive Party (UPP) national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who also described the PDP as an impending monumental disaster that must be avoided at all cost.

Speaking exclusively to Blueprint newspapers on why the party opted to endorse the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Okorie said the PDP’s antecedents especially in the South East and the need to build solid bridges and ensure a pan-Nigeria structure were the driving force.

According to the party chairman, Nigeria does not need a party with a warp reputation but one that although may not be perfect harbours a breed of Nigerians with credible integrity, reputable for truth and commitment to democratic principles.

“The PDP has reputation for deceit. A party husbanded by ex-military officers known to have hatred for the Igbo nation. In fact, the PDP from its inception has deceived Ndigbo.

“As a party, the PDP has done so much damage to the political psyche of Ndigbo and in fact no political party has shown so much hatred for the Igbo nation than the PDP as evident by its 16 years of misrule.

“It will be a curse to return the PDP to power in 2019. In fact, Nigerians and Ndigbo should add it in their daily prayers that God will never allow the PDP to return in 2019”, he said stressing that the PDP in its comportment and pedigree has always assaulted democracy.

He applauded the present APC-led federal administration for endeavouring to take up projects abandoned by the PDP government for 16 years noting that the South east rather than being ‘one large construction of abandon projects’ the Buhari administration has taken up those projects and is working assiduously to complete.

He dismissed allegation that President Buhari’s disposition towards state police, community policing and other core values canvassed by the UPP noting that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had repeatedly taken a position in favour of both yet has not been asked by the president to resign.

“If President Buhari was an avid hater of State Police as claimed he would have asked Osinabjo who has openly and severally favoured State Police to resign”, he said stressing that since that has not been the case it would be incorrect to assume that Buhari is against State Police.

