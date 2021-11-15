ITPN harps on feasible strategies to harness AfCFTA potential

The National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) Chief Abiodun Odusanwo has charged experts in the transportation and tourism sectors to come up with feasible strategies to harness and exploit the fullest potential that the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) presents .

According to him, this will encourage business people to make the required investments necessary to sustain economic growth and create job opportunities they need in the continent .

Chief Abiodun who also doubles as the Chairman Inter-ministerial Organizing Committee of the International Tourism Transportation summit and expo in Abuja on Monday further charged experts to work together to sustain the objective of the summit and expo.

The theme for the summit and expo is Tourism Transportation Connectivity : Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) Regime for Economic Sustainability.

In a goodwill message , the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari said Transportation is thus, one of the major components of the Tourism industry adding that it will also develop any place of tourism attraction.

