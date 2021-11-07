It’s illegal for DSS to receive civil case, detain retired ACP – Barr Adikwu



A retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Sheriff Rabiu, has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) following a petition bodering on civil case.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Law prohibits security agencies including the police and DSS to get involved in civil cases and/or detain suspects in that regard.

Besides the case being civil, the same matter which is the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts, is currently being investigated by the police, according to Sheriff’s lawyer, Barrister Gabriel Adikwu.



Sheriff was detained on Friday following a petition written on behalf of Sebore Farms Limited through its lawyers A.S Mohammed. Sebore Farms belong to former Adamawa state governor, Murtala Nyako, and his family.

In a petition addressed to the Director of DSS, Adamawa state command, Sheriff was instructed by Sebore Farms to buy a landed property at the cost of N80 million.



Sheriff was alleged to have changed the sales agreement to Ashran Nigeria Limited, a company the complainant believed belongs to Sheriff.

The disturbing aspect of the matter, according to Sheriff’s lawyer, is that the same complaint is currently being investigated by the police



A report to that effect as seen by our reporter, shows that the police requested that Nyako needed to give further evidence to prove his case against Sheriff.

Adikwu, therefore, wondered why the same complaint was made to the DSS, despite its lack of jurisdiction to entertain such complaints

In a letter addressed to the DSS director, challenging Sheriff’s invitation and subsequent detention, Adikwu reminded the DSS that the agency inviting and detaining Sheriff was an abuse of power.

The letter seen by our correspondent, Adikwu said, “this act of the complainant prostituting between security agencies is strange as bringing the same matter which is before the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) before you is an abuse of the law.

“More so that the National Agencies Act which establishes the State Security Services in section 2 (3) clearly provides thus: (a) the prevention and detection within Nigeria of any crime the internal security of Nigeria; (b) the protection and preservation of all non-military classified matters concerning internal security of Nigeria.”

Adikwu therefore, told Blueprint that his client’s (Sheriff) ordeal was “a show of power and its abuse”.

Efforts to hear from the DSS were unsuccessful, as officers contacted advised our correspondent to wait till Monday.