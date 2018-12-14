It’s mandatory for Nigeria to assist ECOWAS – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that it is mandatory for Nigeria to assist the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

That President said this when he hosted a team led by the Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Honourable Moustapha Cisse Lo, at the State House in Abuja.

“With my double caps of being President of Nigeria, and Chairman of ECOWAS, it is mandatory for Nigeria to assist the sub-regional body,” he said.

The President was responding to requests by the Speaker, which included accommodation, payment of allowances, and sundry welfare issues, stressing that: “We will respond to the issues expeditiously.

It is our duty to look after you. We will attend to the issues you have articulated.”

Speaker Cisse Lo thanked Nigeria for allocating land in Abuja to ECOWAS Parliament for its permanent secretariat, adding that Nigeria under President Buhari has led the sub-regional body admirably.

He also applauded the current administration’s commitment to security and anti-corruption, adding: “It has given us hope in the region.”

The Speaker also congratulated the President on the confidence reposed in him by other leaders of West African countries, “which made them choose you as Chairman of ECOWAS.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.