It’s not Kaduna state security challenge, it’s Nigeria’s  

Chapter 2, section 14, (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, clearly states “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. When the citizens of a country are attacked, killed, maimed or kidnapped in droves, at homes, in the farms, on the road and in the train, the logical question is, where is our government?

It`s not only the ordinary people that are worried over the seeming lethargy, inertia or complete failure of the federal government to tackle insecurity. Echoes of doubt and frustration emanate from eminent voices in the National Assembly, governors, and opinion moulders. Nobody is safe anymore, and everyone is agitated across partisan, regional, ethnic, and faith differences.

In the House of Representatives, Majority Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa, didn’t mince words. In frustration, he wailed that “there are killings, massacre, armed robbery, all over”, and these under a democratic government elected to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens. He lamented that the persistence of insecurity has made it extremely hard for representatives of the government to defend its actions.

Earlier, in another forum, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state literally wept over the seeming unwillingness of the military high command to unleash maximum force on the merchants of terror, death and destruction in the North-west. He lamented that, as people in government “we have to seek your forgiveness because, in art of governance, we have failed” to secure lives and property of the people who elected the government.

More than anyone else of comparable official status, Mallam El-Rufai has been the most vocal advocate of the deployment of overwhelming force to defeat the trans-border bandits who have made life “nasty, brutish and short” in North-west zone, as in Thomas Hobbes` hellish state of nature.

El-Rufai has repeatedly called on the federal government to authorise carpet-bombing of the forests habouring the terror gangs. “We know where these terrorists have their camps, and we have their locations. Why are we not going there and bombing them off the face of the earth?”, El-Rufai queried.

While the federal government has yet to give cogent reasons for choosing to treat deadly terrorists with kid gloves, traumatised citizens are increasingly joining El-Rufai to question the effectiveness of the nation’s anti-terrorism war. If the strategy is effective, and if security and intelligence architecture is up and running, why should a rag tag army of bandits, perched on motorcycles, attack an airport, bomb a moving train, and occupy key federal road artery within the same contiguous area, at roughly the same period, without their nefarious activities being nipped in the bud? Again, why do the military always have to respond to deadly attacks instead of preventing them, or taking the war to the terrorists in their dens, pursuing the enemy constantly so he doesn`t have time to coordinate and launch an attack?

Commenting on the apparent failure of the intelligence network, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, President and Council Chairman of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), spoke the minds of many patriots when he advised the national security outfits to reinvent themselves and “square up to the bandits perpetrating heinous acts” against innocent citizens.

Sirajo said the security and law enforcement agents need to do more to inspire confidence of the people. “There’s the very urgent need for our security agencies to restrategise and get on top of the situation rather than wait to react,” after innocent people have been killed, injured, or abducted for ransom. The intelligence gathering processes must also be given a short in the arm to enable (them) get ahead of these criminals in all ways imaginable”, he said.

It’s obvious why everyone is scared and agitated, even as the traumatised populace tries to make sense out of the chaos, fear, and pains of the moment. Everyone feels the scourge of terrorism. It`s a full fledged warfare, replete with physical and emotional damage. But it is not the classic war situation in which there is well defined dispute, the battle line is clearly drawn, and the opposing forces face each other in a mortal combat to kill, or be killed. Yet, what we have at hand is a full scale warfare, as deadly and as destructive as any war can be. And if the relevant authorities continue to live in fool’s paradise of denial, and if they continue to view terrorism as a passing fad that’ll fizzle out with time, the losses would continue to mount, along with pains and tears.

Worse still, the scourge of attacks and destruction happening in the precincts of Kaduna state, and the entire North-west, aren’t also your classic definition of terrorism. Typical terrorists don’t kidnap victims for ransom. Often, they are a bunch of aggrieved persons who dish out death and destruction to spread fear in order to win or keep turfs, or to draw attention to their cause, which might be political, religious, or ideological. But, the criminals wrecking havoc across Nigeria today don’t seem to have any cause for their murderous escapes, other than the money they make from ransom. At least, they have not articulated any cause that’s available in the public domain, unlike the North-east insurgents who say they want a religious state bereft of western civilisation.

So, who are the agents of death and destruction currently trying to over-run Kaduna state and the North-west zone and what exactly do they want? For long, they were simply called bandits, a term that somewhat belied the cruelty of their tactics, and the enormity of the impacts of their nefarious activities. Heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, they raid villages, massacre men, women, and children, take hostages for ransom, loot food and sundry belongings of their hapless victims.

Indeed, its time to go all out against these godless, bloodsucking, criminals based on the standard operating procedure that El-Rufai has been advocating since 2017. Now that the bandits have been classified as terrorists, the coast is clear for the patriotic defence forces to go after them with the most effective arsenal in the armory, without fear of causing global outrage, or possible allegation of human rights abuse.

Drawing from the El-Rufai’s suggested plan of action, the forests and camps of the criminals should be carpet-bombed in a scorched-earth approach. Terrorism, being a ferocious animal, should be attacked with the most vicious weapons. The next item in the El-Rufai SOP is the recruitment of more personnel into the volunteer force. He suggested intake of 1000 men from each of the 774 local government areas of the country, totalling 774,000 personnel for all the security establishments. If that much cannot be recruited at once, due to cost implications, can we start with 100 persons per LGA, to inject 77,400 boots into the anti-terrorism war? The point is, without putting more boot on the ground to overwhelm the hoodlums in the forest, no progress can be made towards defeating them and securing the lives and property of the people, which is the primary responsibility of government.

Still on the El-Rufai Terms of Reference for effective anti-terrorism counter operation, the nation must urgently look into the issue of state police. The continued reliance on unitary police structure, centrally controlled from Abuja, to police the entire federating units, is an absurdity and a recipe for the sort of security disaster we face. It has given room to what we now derisively and shamelessly call ungoverned territories where criminals can live, feel at ease and undisturbed, and therefore free to plan and launch attacks on law-abiding citizens.

This must be unacceptable to every right thinking person. Now is the time for the nation to rise in unison and demand the creation of state police.

It would appear, therefore, that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has got the strongest voice in the search for a more effective strategy to curb the menace of terrorism in the land. Sadly, he is not even in contention for the office of the commander-in-chief in 2023, owing to a contrived, undemocratic, so-called rotational presidency which tends to favour the most incompetent characters.

The security challenge confronting Kaduna state is actually Nigeria’s because the entire Federal Republic is under one form of security challenge or another.

Njoku writes fom Kaduna, Kaduna state.