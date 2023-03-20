It’s Official: APC’s Dikko Radda wins Katsina governorship election

The Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Dikko Radda, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The state collation officer, Muazu Abubakar, said Mr Radda polled 859,892 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yakubu Lado, who got 486,620 votes.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Nura Khalil, won 8263 votes, while Imran Jino of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 4,226 votes. Ibrahim Zakari of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 1,049 votes.

Labour Party’s Abu Musawa won 560 votes.

The election was contested by 13 candidates.

Incumbent governor Aminu Masari was ineligible as he is concluding his constitutionally allowed second term in office.

“Number of registered voters in Katsina state stands at 3,516,719. Number of accredited voters is 1,399,291. Total valid votes stand at 1,365, 848 while 20,579 were rejected. The total votes cast in the gubernatorial election are 1,386,427,” Mr Abubakar, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, said.

