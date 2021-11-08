It’s official: INEC makes fresh declaration on Anambra governorship election

The returning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Anambra governorship election, Prof. Florence Obi, has suspension of collation of results after the November 6 governorship election pending the conduct of the election in Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA).

Obi, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Cross River, announced Tuesday, November 9, 2021 as when the election will take place there.

Before the fresh announcement, the returning officer said Prof. Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled a total of 103, 946 votes followed by Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 51,322 votes to emerged second.

Sen. Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got a total of 42,942 votes to be placed the third position so far.

Obi said that Soludo won in 18 out of the 20 LGAs of those already declared.

Official INEC results for 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election declared so far…

(1) Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360

(2) Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919

(3) Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900

(4) Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407

(5) Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868

(6) Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559

(7) Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752

(8) Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271

(9) Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924

(10) Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

(11) Orumba South LGA

APC 2060

APGA 4394

PDP 1672

YPP 887

(12) Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

(13) Onitsha North LGA

APC 3909

APGA 5587

PDP 3781

YPP 682

(14) Aguata LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

(15) Ihiala LGA

No election

(16) Idemili North LGA

APC 2291

APGA 5358

PDP 2312

YPP 902

(17) Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

(18) Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

(19) Orumba North LGA

(Result Contested. Not Declared)

(20) Awka North LGA

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

(21) Anambra West LGA

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401

YPP 357