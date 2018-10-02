It’s time to rescue Nigeria, Tambuwal says

Sokoto state governor and one of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Hon Aminu Tambuwal, has declared that immediate steps must be taken to set the country on the path of development, following what he described as “abysmal performance of the APC federal-led government.

Speaking yesterday during a consultative visit to Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, the Sokoto State Governor noted that the country is presently hanging on a cliff due to the failure of the Buhari administration.

He said: “We should be able to bring back our country from the brink. As it is today, this country is on a cliff and there is a need for us to pull it back.”

Tambuwal said that Nigeria requires a leadership that has the capacity to unite the country, introduce fresh ideas in leadership and enhance the development of the nation.

“We are all aware that this country has never been this divided. This country has never been this polarised. There is a need for us, not only to have a 21st leadership, but a leadership that is Pan-Nigeria.

“We need a leadership that understands the complexities of this country”, he said.

The PDP Presidential Aspirant noted that experiences garnered as a Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the incumbent Sokoto State Governor have equipped him to offer Nigeria the right leadership it requires.

He urged PDP members to nominate him to fly the party’s flag during the 2019 Presidential Election, pointing out that he has the capacity to lead the party to victory.

Tambuwal informed that when elected he will work with all stakeholders to review the constitution of the country to accomodate the aspirations of different sections of the country.

On security, the Presidential Aspirant said he will deploy security and fresh ideas to improve the security of the nation.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike advised all Presidential Aspirants to conduct themselves in a decorous manner to advance the interest of the PDP.

He said: “Tell Nigerians what you want to do for them. Sell yourself. Do not be desperate. If it is God’s will, nobody can stop you.”

He said if at the end of the day he loses out of the nomination of the party, he should support whoever emerges in the interest of the party.

The Rivers State Governor noted that Tambuwal represents one of the presidential aspirants with the capacity to lead and revive the country.

Governor Wike said without a review of the revenue sharing formula of the country, states will not be able to pay the new minimum wage.

The governor thanked the leadership of the PDP for approving the hosting of National Convention in Port Harcourt, saying that the convention will positively impact the state’s economy.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.