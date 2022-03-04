It’s time to rule the world, NBBF President tells D’Tigress

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr. Igoche Mark, has reacted to FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign in Sydney, Australia in September.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress were drawn in group B alongside France, Australia, Canada, Japan and Serbia at an event that took place in the forefront of Sydney’s spectacular Harbour.

Reacting to the draw, the NBBF President charged the ladies to aim at the bull’s eyes during the finials of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, while promising the team of adequate and proper support, devoid of politics and egocentrism.

“Dear D’Tigress, the World cup is an avenue to show the world your qualities, skills and your doggedness in the court. My plea is that you have dominated Africa, now is the time to rule the world, go, see and conquer the rest of the world, aim at the bull’s eyes.

“On our part, we will ensure that you get all what you deserve in order to prepare adequately for the World Cup. Unlike in the past, when those entrusted with administering the game make promises without fulfilling them, this is what the New Face of Basketball has come to correct. We are committed to your welfare and all round wellbeing devoid of politics and egocentrism,” Mark said.

Mr. Mark also saluted the technical crew led by Coach Otis Hughley for guiding the team on the right path, noting his effort has led the team a step up in the FIBA women’s world ranking.