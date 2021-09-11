Why I made u-turn on amnesty for bandits, Matawalle opens up

Days after telecommunication network was cut off, Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has revealed that window of amnesty he gave bandits has expired.

Matawalle said the decision became necessary after the bandits failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them by the state government.

The governor who spoke on Friday after attending in Gusau, the state capital said, “They (bandits) sent a powerful committee to plead with us to cease fire and allow supply (of food and other essential commodities) but I refused.

“What we are doing to bandits is to send them to God, so they can answer their questions.”

According to the governor, bandits who are currently facing the heat of the superior fire of security operatives have sent some persons to inform him that they have repented.

He said the criminals were ready for a dialogue over the security situation in Zamfara, but it was too late for them to have a rethink.

Governor Matawalle revealed that some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara to other states, as a result of the suffering imposed by the new security measures introduced by the state government to cut off the supply of food, petrol, and other essential commodities to them in the bush.