It’s tough for Nigerian to coach Super Eagles now – Obi

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Christian Obi has stated that present procedures adopted in the recruitment of the Super Eagles Head Coach, has made it difficult for any Nigerian to be selected to handle the senior national team.

The Moscow Olympics bronze medalist who spoke at the Ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association Interactive Program at the weekend, said Nigerians have the qualities to handle the Super Eagles but, the recruitment procedures have made it extremely difficult for any Nigerian coach to be considered for the position.

Quoting his words, the former Julius Berger and Iwuanyanwu Nationale safe hand said “it’s always the aspirations of any coach to coach at the highest level like the Super Eagles. We have good coaches who have what it takes to coach the Senior national team. Nigeria is blessed with the Coaches, but the forces that have taken over the recruitment of the coaches can not allow a Nigerian to be there for now.

The administrators, the agents and the scouts have taken over the job of the coaches, leaving their own jobs undone. If proper professionalism is applied in the game, where everyone concentrates on doing his job, Coaching the Super Eagles will be easy for a Nigerian coach ” he said.

