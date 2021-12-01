It’s turn of North central to produce president – Lafiagi

The delegation of ‘North Central for President 2023’ has charged political leaders and stakeholders from other zones in the country to support the zone to produce the next president of Nigeria in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice.

The leader of the delegation who is a former governor of Kwara state and a Senator from Kwara north, Alhaji Mohammed Shaba Lafiagi, gave the charge Wednesday when the delegation pay a visit to members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) at the state secretariat in Lokoja.



He said since the independent of the country over sixty years ago, the north central that had contributed immensely to economic and political development of the country has never produced either the vice president or president.

“Many times I do ask myself questions whether the North central does not have eminent personalities that can lead the country at the apex political position.



“But by virtue of history, since the independent of this country, elites from the North central have held sensitive positions that pave room for the stability and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

“Therefore we are advocating that our party, the PDP should allow the North central to produce the next presidential candidate of the party ahead of 2023 general election,” he appealed.

In his remark , the former national chairman of PDP, Abubakar Kawu Baraje, told members of the party that the agitation for the North central to produce the next president can only be achieved when the people of the zone speaks with one voice and pursue the agitation without any form of sentiment.



“The North central zone has suffered imbalance in sharing of political positions in the country. The zone that has been producing the nectars that nourish the country has been relegated to the background during presidential elections and we said enough is enough,” he said.