Itsekiri youth threaten to disrupt election in Warri over electoral wards 

A group under the auspice of Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) has threatened to disrupt the 2023 election in Warri should the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fail to honour court judgment delivered in Benin, Edo state, and an agreement they entered in 2019 to implement the recognised 10 electoral wards in Warri South local government area instead of the 12 currently in use.

Chairman of INYC, Mr. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during a protest it held at the Unity Fountain Abuja, urging INEC leadership to come and address them within three days or risk occupy of the election venue in Warri.

According to him, as at 1999, Warri South had 10 electoral wards shared between Itsekiri people and other ethnic grounds that make up the local government, but INEC ‘mischievously’ merged some of the wards dominated by Itsekiri and divided those of the non-Itsekiri to increase the number to 12 electoral wards so as to give the other groups undue political advantage over the Itsekiri people.

Agbateyiniro revealed that they went to court against INEC and others and judgment was given in their favour but that INEC refused to honour the judgement delivered since 19th day of May 2006 before the Hon Justice P.F. Olayiwola of the Federal High Court Benin Judicial Division.

The Itsekiri National Youth Council further presented a copy of a letter it wrote to the INEC chairman on 4th January 2019 asking the commission to revert to the 10 electoral wards instead of the 12, but it neither obeyed the court ruling nor honoured a memorandum they both entered ahead of 2019, in the interest of fairness, justice and equity.