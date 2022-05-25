ITTF Africa Cup: Egyptian veteran wary of Aruna’s threat

At 42, Ahmed Saleh loves to compete in Lagos and as the defending champion of the forthcoming ITTF Africa Cup, the Egyptian veteran believes the atmosphere at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium is a motivating factor for every player.

He is particularly concerned about the threat posed by the present form of Quadri Aruna who set a new record as the first African to reach the semifinal of the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Qatar.

Regarded as the oldest active male table tennis player in Africa, Saleh cannot wait to come to Lagos to defend the title he reclaimed in Tunis in 2020 while admitting that he is ready for the task ahead.

Saleh may not possess the speed and agility that present-day table tennis demands but what the Egyptian has in abundance is his tactical discipline.

