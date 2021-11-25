ITTF: Dare hails Oshodi, others

Sports Minister Sunday Dare described the feat as remarkable and a huge blessing to Nigeria. He said, “with the pedigree of the persons in the African Table Tennis Federation(ATTF) and now the ITTF, the sports(Table Tennis) is set for an unprecedented upward swing.”

The Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ismail Abubakar said the victory of the quartet at the ITTF congress in Houston, Texas is in line with the Ministry’s objective of getting as many qualified Nigerians as possible into leadership positions in their different International Sports Federations.

Experts are saying that the achievement in Houston, Texas at the ITTF congress is unprecedented in the history of sports.

Nigeria has become the first country, in recent history, to produce four persons in the board of any International Federation.

