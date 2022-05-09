ITU appoints Pantami chair World Summit on Information Society Forum 2022

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has appointed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), as Chairman of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2022.

A statement by Technical Assistant (Research & Development) to the Minister, Dr Femi Adeluyi, said ITU Secretary-General in a letter o the minister noted that Pantami’s appointment was “in light of his overall commitment to Information and Knowledge Societies and the active role he has played in the WSIS Process” and it followed consultations with various stakeholders.

According to the statement, the appointment gives Nigeria the unique role of coordinating the activities of the WSIS in its 20th year, following the WSIS Phase I meeting that took place in 2003.

The 2022 Forum which comes up at the ITU Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland will be attended by high level stakeholders, including Cabinet Ministers from member countries.

The WSIS Forum 2022 serves as a key forum for discussing the role of ICTs as a means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and targets, with due regard to the global mechanism for follow-up and review of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (UNGA Resolution A/70/1). The WSIS Forum also provides a platform to track the achievements of WSIS Action Lines in collaboration with the UN Agencies involved and provides information and analysis of the implementation of WSIS Action Lines since 2005.

The WSIS Forum, is co-organized by ITU, UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD with the engagement of 24 other United Nations Agencies, including FAO, ILO, ITC, UNDESA, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNITAR, UNHCR, UNODC, UNEP, UPU, UN Tech Bank, WMO, WIPO, WHO, WFP, UN Women and UN Regional Commissions. In a follow up to the UN General Assembly outcomes in 2015 on the Overall Review of the implementation of the WSIS Outcomes that called for a close alignment between the WSIS Process and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Speaking, the minister thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the constant support which led to his recognition by the global body.

This years’ event have as its theme: ”ICTs for Well-Being, Inclusion and Resilience: WSIS Cooperation for Accelerating Progress on the SDGs”

