ITUC-Africa commends Qatar labour reforms

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has commended the ongoing labour law reforms being carried out by the Qatari government to catalyse fair recruitment practices.

While it noted there is room for improvement, ITUC-Africa commended the Qatari government for its firm commitment and promise to further facilitate Qatar and member-states of the African Union (AU)’s collaboration towards advancement of fair recruitment of more African migrants.

General Secretary ITUC-Africa Kwasi Adu-Amankwah said this in a statement after the evaluation of the feedback reports from its delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar for a collaborative working mission between 19 and 20 February, 2022.

ITUC-Africa said: “The mission was a follow up to the commitment that the African Workers Group made during the 2021 Africa-Arab Labour Migration Webinar Conference hosted by the International Labour Organisation, to continue to explore ways to build cohesion and find means to improve fair recruitment and general labour migration governance.”

The statement further said: “Thus mission was undertaken as a way of building and enhancing social dialogue between the State of Qatar and the African trade union movement. It should be recalled that there is a significant and growing number of African migrants living and working in Qatar. Also, on the back of the FIFA World Cup slated to be hosted by the country later this year, migrant inflow to Qatar significantly increased.”