IUO signs MoU with Ireland to train private , commercial pilots, others

Igbinedion University Okada (IUO) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Ireland based Newcastle Aerodrome for the training of private and commercial pilots alongside other workers in the aviation value chain in Nigeria.

The Oskar Ibru Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre donated by business mogul, Olorogun Oskar Ibru to the institution is among the world-class facilities identified for the training.

Briefing reporters shortly after signing the agreement, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, restated the institution’s resolve to maximise the benefits of the agreement to produce quality pilots for the nation’s aviation sector.

Ezemonye who described the collaboration as another feat by the institution, said facilities are in top shape, while efforts are on to commence admission for the programme.

According to him, the institution will leverage the MoU for an effective output in training pilots that will fill the gap in the nation’s aviation sector.

Leader of the delegation, John Nugent, said IUO has a lot of prospects in driving the vision of the company.

Nugent, who is also the Proprietor, Newcastle Aerodrome, and members of his team were taken on a guided tour of some of the venues designated for the training for an initial 100 pilots in the first phase.

The facilities include Oskar Ibru ICT centre, board and seminar rooms at Ibrahim Dankwambo School of Post Graduate Studies and facilities at Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH).