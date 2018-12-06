I’ve 70% chance of winning Ogun Guber race – Kashamu

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu has declared that he has 70 percent chance of winning the election slated for March 2nd ,2019.

Kashamu who is still having a running battle with the national leadership of his party over who flies the gubernatorial ticket between him and Oladipupo Adebutu , made the declaration in his office today at the National Assembly while fielding questions from journalists on the election and problem trailing his candidature.

According to him the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has substantially settled the issue of candidature with his recognition as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of PDP for the Ogun Guber race just as divine forces have already thrown confusion into the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state with attendant massive depletion of its membership almost on

daily basis now.

The coast, the gubernatorial hopeful added is getting clearer and clearer for him going by confusion that had engulfed APC in the state and rapprochement being worked out between him and other PDP stakeholders in and outside the state for a united platform for the contest.

He further explained that his joint ticket with a renowned journalist, Reuben Abati for the gubernatorial race is very formidable for any divided house either from APC , or Allied Peoples Movement ( APM) to defeat .

“Before now, our political structure under the platform of Omoilu, has been there for the people of the state in terms of its impactful in the area of empowerment and responsiveness to their needs.

” Such pedigree of people centred services is part of what we are taking into the race which Insha Allah, shall be won by us very easily more so, with the self inflicted injuries APC members had inflicted on themselves.

“Though Governor Ibikunle Amosun can be rated to have performed above average in the state within the last seven years but we are well prepared to perform far better than him across the various sectors if elected.

“Well thought out development – driven blueprint is already with us to get Ogun State completely transformed “, he said.

Kashamu in the interview explained further that though he had problem with the leadership of PDP at the National level but rapprochement according to him, is being worked out between him and the party’s national leaders by critical stakeholders like the presidential candidate of the party himself, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki etc .

His words: “My problem with PDP leadership in Abuja dated back to the era of Alhaji Modu Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s factional leadership which was laid to rest early last year by the Supreme Court judgment recognising the latter as the authentic Acting National Chairman.

“As I earlier said, bygone should be allowed to be by-gone as far the said fractionalization of the party at that time was concerned.

“INEC has confirmed me as the gubernatorial candidate of the party and everybody both within and outside the state on the platform of PDP should accept the reality on ground by teaming up with me and my very able running mate, for the sake of the party and very good people of the state.

“Politics is not a do or die affair but all about passion and commitment to serve the people who are already keying into our aspiration here in Ogun State not only for gubernatorial position but other elective positions as well, particularly the presidential and National Assembly elections coming first ahead of which many Ogun electorates are getting ‘Artikulated’ on daily basis.

“Finally, my good news to all PDP supporters and sympathisers across the country is that the Ogun problem will be resolved soonest as our campaign train is set to hit the road in few days time”.

