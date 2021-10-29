I’ve benefitted immensely from President Buhari – Rarara

Dauda Adamu Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, hails from Danja local government area of Katsina state. In this interview, he tells ALIYU ASKIRA that he journeyed to Kano about 20 years ago to study to become a qualified Arabic teacher. He also reveals how he instead ended up as a singer, singing mostly for politicians with his famous works being Masu Gudu Su Gudu and A daga ko kar a daga PDP zatayi kasa warwas.

How it all began

When I first came to Kano my political godfather was a former Kano state deputy governor, Engr. Tijjani Gwarzo. When we fell out with each other, I joined Ibrahim Shekarau’s team and when I was no longer comfortable with Shekarau’s camp I joined Kwankwaso and now I am with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Plans

Currently, I am now preparing to tour the 36 states to stage concerts in which I will showcase President Buhari’s close to a million projects which he has so far executed. I’m also preparing to run for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Recently, you staged a concert at Aso Rock to showcase President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements, but we gathered that the president has never assisted you or made a case for you to get contracts. What is your reaction to this?

Buhari is the president of Nigeria, and anytime I want I can go to the Villa to see him and because of my closeness with him I was given projects worth millions of the Naira. That alone is more than what he will give me personally.

When you first came to Kano, Engr. Tijjani Gwarzo was your Oga; when you fell out with him you tagged up with Shekarau; when you disagreed with Shekarau, you teamed up with Kwankwaso, and now you are with Ganduje. Are you likely to dump Ganduje in the future?

In most cases I paid seriously for it; I have been kidnapped and harassed on some occasions. I was called names and in some cases subjected to embarrassments, but as far as am concerned working with President Buhari is my last bus stop. Very soon I will tour all the states of the federation to campaign for more years for Buhari to continue in office. This is because he has a lot of projects that he will never complete before his tenure terminates. As far as I am concerned there is no vacancy in the Villa in 2023.

In the last one year you distributed more than 10 cars to your colleagues in Kannywood; why are you not helping the poor or building mosques and Islamiyya schools too?

Well, I am fortunate to be comfortable; so along the line I also help my colleagues. About helping the poor and building mosques, you won’t know that until you go to my state or village. I am vast in the Holy Qur’an and I know what is good for me as a Muslim. So, I have been doing that.

The daughter of your late friend Ibro is now a backup singer in your camp and you also gave her a car; are you taking care of the late Ibro’s entire family?

Very well, bringing his daughter here is part of my efforts to rehabilitate the family. You also asked me how many wives and children I have. The last time you came here and interviewed me I told you I had two wives and children, but now you may wish to investigate me further as a journalist.

What do you want to be remembered for?

But I am still alive; it is not fair to start discussing what I will be remembered for because I am still young. All I want is to go to the House of Representatives and represent my people; from today I will be working for President Buhari to be given another four to five years in office, so that he will reduce the issue of insecurity to the barest minimum.