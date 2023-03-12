I’ve cordial relationship with all governors I served – Gawuna 

Kano state deputy governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has described his relationship with all the governors under whom he has served in different capacities in the state as cordial.

Gawuna made the statement while featuring in the TVC programme tagged “Countdown Nigeria Decides 2023”.

He said, “I have a very cordial relationship with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and all other former governors I had worked with in the previous administrations as a local government chairman, commissioner and presently as the deputy governor.”

He added that relationship supposed to be maintained despite political parties’ differences.

He pointed out that he did not believe there should be any animosity or quarrel between the political stakeholders but placing Kano State first above any interest.

The APC gubernatorial flagbearer urged the Kano electorate to consider experience and credibility of the candidates as necessary conditions while voting.

“I have the requisite experience in governance which puts me above other governorship contestants Gawuna stated”.

He also reiterated his intention to grant autonomy to local governments in the state if elected governor.

