I’ve forgiven those who wanted to impeach me – Ortom

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom on Sunday said he has forgiven those who plotted to illegally impeach him as Governor.

The governor made this known at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, North Bank Makurdi, during a thanksgiving mass organised in his honour and the Majority Leader of the Benue state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Avine Agbom.

The governor stated that though he has forgiven the persons behind the failed impeachment move, those who were part of the plot have the moral duty to publicly cleanse the smear they poured on him.

He noted that God always prepared a banquet for him in the midst of his enemies but anoints him to come out unhurt, stressing that God’s mercy and goodness will sustain him.

Governor Ortom stated that his determination to continue to save lives and property remains unwavering, saying he set up a foundation about 16 years ago to help treat snake bite patients from all parts of the state.

He acknowledged the support of the Church, Mr. Avine Agbom and the entire Benue people to the sustenance of peace in the state.

Governor Ortom directed the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar to construct a block of

classrooms at St. Mary’s Secondary School North Bank as part of his intervention in the school.

Hon. Avine Agbom, while expressing appreciation to the parishioners for their show of love for him and Governor Ortom, said he had decided to take a bow from the race to return to the state Assembly so as to pave the way for younger people to be given the opportunity to also serve.

He said his concern at the moment was the reelection of the governor whom he emphasized, loves and cares for Benue people.