I’ve kept all promises to my constituents – Akande

A Lagos lawmaker representing Ojo constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. (Barr.) Victor Olusegun Akande, said he had kept all the promises he made to his constituents.

Hon. Victor made this assertion while presenting a cheque of .5 million naira each to some students associations at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Oto-Ijanikin in Lagos on Tuesday.

The chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Public Petition, Human’s Rights and LASIEC said making promises and fulfilling them was the hallmark of good leadership and any leader who failed in his promise was not worthy to be called a leader.

“The nobility of a man goes beyond capacity and capability, any man who makes promises and fails to fulfil it cannot be considered a noble man, hence not qualified to be regarded a leader.

“In furtherance of my strong commitment to education and development of my constituents, I today fulfill my promise as I present to four associations in the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education a cheque of Five hundred thousand naira each in support of the stride towards quality education in AOCOED”, he said.

The student’s associations which benefited from Hon. Victor’s benevolent act include ; Women in College of Education (AOCOED CHAPTER), Association of Yoruba Language Lecturers In College Of Education In Nigeria (AOCOED chapter), Indigent Yoruba Students (AOCOED chapter), Indigent Students (AOCOED chapter).

The Provost, Prof. Balikis Okuneye while appreciating the lawmaker noted that that type of gesture and representation by Hon. Akande was rare and his passion, dedication and commitment to education was second to none.

She also commended him for his contributions towards the upgrading of AOCOED to a full-fledged University of Education while appreciating the lawmaker and his team for their contributions towards the development of the school.