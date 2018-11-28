  I’ve lost confidence in Benin disco- Obaseki

A mild drama ensued yesterday at Edo state Government House when Governor Godwin Obaseki chased away the Managing Director of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Mrs. Funke Osibodu, out of his office for failing to meet obligations to electricity consumers in the state. Obaseki accused disco of throwing his office and the entire state into darkness for weeks, adding that they have been noncommittal about the issue of power distribution. The incident occurred when the governor received members of the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Power led by Hon. Daniel Asuquo, who were in Government House, on a courtesy visit. Trouble started for the BEDC MD when the governor discovered that Funke whose name was not on the list of expected guests embedded herself in the National Assembly delegation, to gain access to the governor. Obaseki who addressed the legislators after Funke’s exit said BEDC has continued to fail in collaborating with the state government to provide stable electricity in the state. The governor said: “BEDC has been an obstacle all the way. They will not provide electricity and will not allow you to get alternative sources of power. The state will not allow it. “As governor of Edo state, we have lost confidence in BEDC. We don’t want them here. “And in despite the fact that the state generates about 600 to 700 megawatts of electricity, the people are still in darkness” and I wonder how I am expected to explain the irony to the people,” Obaseki stated.



