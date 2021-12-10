I’ve never been sexually embarrassed in Kannywood – Fatima Muhammad Fulani

Twenty-five-year-old Fatima Muhammad Fulani, a student of Sada’atu Rimi College of Education Kumbotso, Kano, tells ALIYU ASKIRA in this brief chat that she is just about five years old in Kannywood, but has so far featured in two films – Danmalam and So da so. According to her, in Danmalam, she played the role of a younger sister to Sadiq Sani Sadiq, while in So da so, she was given a prominent role.

Pre-Kannywood gists

Before joining Kannywood, I had heard all sorts of bad news about the industry; most members of the society have a negative perception about the actors and actresses. But when I joined I discovered that there was nothing like that; in fact, the industry does not tolerate indiscipline or producers that are in the habit of sleeping with new actresses before giving them roles.

You are too young to be in Kannywood’ this is because people are of the belief that most of those in the industry are morally corrupt. What is your reaction to that?

Actually, I had the same feeling before I came here. I had heard all sorts of stories, like directors and producers insisting they would sleep with actresses before featuring them in their films. But this did not happen to me as most of the ladies I met in the industry told me that nobody ever asked them to zip down before they could get a role.

Tell us about your background?

Well, I hail from Kano state; my name is Fatima Muhammad Fulani, I am 25 years old and I am now a student of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education Kumbotso, Kano.

So far you have featured in two films – Danmalam and So da so; what is the feeling like?

Before I joined Kannywood I only watched the actors and actresses on television. When I was given the role of Sadiq Sani Sadiq sister in the film, Danmalam, I could not sleep before starting the film because I was very nervous. When I was told that I would act as Sadiq Sani Sadiq’s sister, it was like a dream to me to even see Sadiq Sani Sadiq in person not to talk of being on the same stage with him physically. However, I did my best and I did not disappoint myself.

Among the actors and actresses in Kannywood, who do you admire most?

Wow, the industry has many fine actors and actresses. On the part of male actors, we have first-class actors like Ali Nuhu, Sadiq Sani Sadiq, Momoh, Almustapha, Mustapha Musty, Ibrahim Maishunku, Baba Karami and others. And among the females, we have Hafsat Idris, Fati Washa, Jamila Nagudu. In fact, Jamila Nagudu is the most versatile actress one can talk of, and then Halima Atete, Maryam Yahy, Bilkisu Shema and several others.

What are your immediate plans? Do you intend to get married after your NCE programme?

I have a very big ambition; I want to become a successful actress, I want to have a university degree after my NCE. But about marriage, I am not considering that now because I am only 25 years of age and that means age is very much on my side and I want to utilise my life to the fullest.

What changes have you noticed in your life since you joined Kannywood?

Many; before I joined Kannywood even you never bothered to interview me. Before now the name Fatima Muhammad Fulani did not ring a bell, but now anytime I go out for shopping or on other occasions people are eager to have my number. Some are even ready to take me out or to date me; that means I am gradually becoming a celebrity and I am enjoying the attention being given to me. Let me also tell my fans that in the next year or two they should expect the best from me.