I’ve no plans to defect to APC, Taraba lawmaker tells rumour mongers 

The lawmaker representing Takum II in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Garba Ajiya, on Sunday debunked insinuation in some quarters that he has concluded plans to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajiya, who stated this in Jalingo while reacting to the trading rumour over his defection plan lamented that it was a false and baseless allegation.

“Let me tell you my people from Takum II State Constituency voted massively for me during the 2019 elections because of my past records.

“They unanimously supported me because I run under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“After I have served under our great party from 2019 to day, what on earth will make me defect to the APC?

“I will remain a member of PDP till my tenure expires in May2023,” he noted.

He maintained that defecting to the APC means betraying the confidence reposed on him by the people of Takum II.

He stressed that he has within 2019 today done his best by providing some dividends of democracy to his people.

“Some good number of the youths from my constituency are presently at various institutions of learning across the country under my scholarship,” he said.