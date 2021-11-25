I’ve no rift with my Kogi counterpart – Nasarawa gov November 25, 2021 Mohammed Yangida News 0 Governor Abdullahi SuleGovernor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Wednesday, called on the general public to disregard what he called “a badly concocted and written story” circulating on a few social media platforms, insinuating a rift between him and Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello.A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Addra in Lafia, said the two governors purported to be involved in a rift are best of friends, saying it was a desperate attempt to create discord where none existed.The statement pointed out that the topic of direct or indirect primaries that the concocted story was hinged on, was not even on the agenda of the meeting and was never discussed.“Secondly there was no disagreement between the governors of Nasarawa and Kogi, or between the governors at all throughout the meeting.“The original story was disjointed with no single word attributed to anyone. It bears the mark of desperation,” the governor stated.The statement added that the report got “fine tuned” to more ridiculous proportions as it got on to other platforms.“More importantly, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, a peacemaker will not be involved in such squabbles even when faced with the most difficult situations,” the statement added.Share this:TelegramWhatsAppMorePrintShare on TumblrPocketTweetRelated You searched: Rift, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Kogi stateGovernor Abdullahi SuleKogi stateRift