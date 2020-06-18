I’ve not decamped to any party- Obaseki

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has insisted he is yet to join any political party.

In a tweet early Wednesday, he said his focus was on the fight against the COVID-19 spread, which is threatening the state’s healthcare.

As at Wednesday morning, there are 620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Edo state.

Obaseki wrote: “I have not moved to a new platform yet to seek re-election.

“My focus now is to control the spread of the coronavirus (#COVID19) pandemic, which is ravaging our country and threatening our healthcare system. Stay safe.”

The governor dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday.

Obaseki, however, made it clear he would pursue his second term bid on another platform.

Shortly after he left the APC, an Appeal Court upheld the judgment of a high court suspending Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

