I’ve not resigned as PDP publicity secretary in Edo – Nehikhare

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo state Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, has denied the rumour making the rounds that he has resigned his position in the party.

Nehikhare in a statement in Benin described the persistent rumours that have appeared on social media posts suggesting that he had resigned as “diabolical”.

He stated that the information was a lie and the figment of the imagination of the desperados managing a lame campaign that had run out of ideas and decided to take the simple way out.

“I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. My covenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a governor that is transparent, financially prudent and puts Edo people first.

“I remain in the PDP filled with men and women with integrity and compassion for Edo people. I remain in PDP that is enjoying unprecedented support from Edo people and Nigerians.

“I remain in PDP to help Governor Godwin Obaseki continue with his excellent job,” he stated and noted that for PDP, it’s Edo first and resetting Edo for a better tomorrow.