I’ve not withdrawn from Kwara guber race-LP candidate

Flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in Kwara state in the 2019
general elections, Comrade Issa Aremu, yesterday debunked the rumour
making the rounds that he had stepped down his gubernatorial ambition.
He said the party had submitted names of all candidates vying for
elective offices from the state to the Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC) and as such, there was no iota of truth in the
rumour about his withdrawal from the race.
Addressing party members and supporters at the state party
secretariat in Ilorin, Aremu said his emergence as governorship
flag-bearer of the party was consequent upon the primary election held
September 8, 2018 in Ilorin, the state capital.
He urged the public to disregard the rumour, saying that it was not in
his plans to forfeit the governorship ambition.
“We should not be deceived by the false information that some people
are coming to take over labour party. I want to inform you today that
I remain the candidate of Labour Party, all our National Assembly
candidates, we have submitted their names to INEC and all of them will
run. I want you to disregard all the rumour going on. Labour Party is
intact. We are contesting this election and our vision is clear. Our
vision is that Kwara State as one of the oldest states in Nigeria will
return to the path of progress and development.
“INEC witnessed our primaries held September 8, 2018. We have
submitted all our forms, the list of all candidates that are
contesting the elections. INEC has received them. And I want to
reaffirm again that Comrade Issa Aremu is the one running this
campaign as the next governor candidate of Labour Party”, he said.
He said his party was willing to work with progressive forces to
bring about inclusive governance.
The labour leader assured that his administration would focus on job
creation for teeming populace through the establishment of factories
in each of the 16 local government areas in the state.
“Kwara state under our leadership will bring back the old factories
and companies that we had in the state so that we can employ many of
our people. Kwara state has close to 27 solid minerals including gold
and diamond. We are really blessed here. God willing, we will make
sure that every local government has a factory. We will make sure
there is even development.
“It is true that Kwara state is among the backward states in the
federation today. As a matter of fact, we are number 28 in the list of
states in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and in 1980, Kwara
used to be number three. We will bring all inclusive development for
our people,” Aremu added.
