I’ve not withdrawn from Kwara guber race-LP candidate

Flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in Kwara state in the 2019

general elections, Comrade Issa Aremu, yesterday debunked the rumour

making the rounds that he had stepped down his gubernatorial ambition.

He said the party had submitted names of all candidates vying for

elective offices from the state to the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) and as such, there was no iota of truth in the

rumour about his withdrawal from the race.

Addressing party members and supporters at the state party

secretariat in Ilorin, Aremu said his emergence as governorship

flag-bearer of the party was consequent upon the primary election held

September 8, 2018 in Ilorin, the state capital.

He urged the public to disregard the rumour, saying that it was not in

his plans to forfeit the governorship ambition.

“We should not be deceived by the false information that some people

are coming to take over labour party. I want to inform you today that

I remain the candidate of Labour Party, all our National Assembly

candidates, we have submitted their names to INEC and all of them will

run. I want you to disregard all the rumour going on. Labour Party is

intact. We are contesting this election and our vision is clear. Our

vision is that Kwara State as one of the oldest states in Nigeria will

return to the path of progress and development.

“INEC witnessed our primaries held September 8, 2018. We have

submitted all our forms, the list of all candidates that are

contesting the elections. INEC has received them. And I want to

reaffirm again that Comrade Issa Aremu is the one running this

campaign as the next governor candidate of Labour Party”, he said.

He said his party was willing to work with progressive forces to

bring about inclusive governance.

The labour leader assured that his administration would focus on job

creation for teeming populace through the establishment of factories

in each of the 16 local government areas in the state.

“Kwara state under our leadership will bring back the old factories

and companies that we had in the state so that we can employ many of

our people. Kwara state has close to 27 solid minerals including gold

and diamond. We are really blessed here. God willing, we will make

sure that every local government has a factory. We will make sure

there is even development.

“It is true that Kwara state is among the backward states in the

federation today. As a matter of fact, we are number 28 in the list of

states in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and in 1980, Kwara

used to be number three. We will bring all inclusive development for

our people,” Aremu added.

