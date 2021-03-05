I’ve once tested positive for Covid-19 – OBJ

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he once tested positive for coronavirus, but that he was relieved 72 hours after when subsequent tests came out negative.

The former president made the disclosure on Friday while making his remarks at a colloquium put in place to celebrate his 84th birthday within Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

Obasanjo, who turned 84 on March 5, said he was a bit concerned and had to call his daughter, Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, that he did not have any symptom, but that the Covid-19 test from a sample extracted from him read positive.

He said further that Iyabo’s verdict was that the result might be faulty and required further tests, adding that subsequent tests 72 hours after, all certified him negative.

The elder statesman, therefore, advised Nigerians not to be afraid to come close to felicitate with him on his birthday because of the Covid-19 infection, disclosing further that he had tested negative three times.